Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

The Milky Way’s heart shines over construction site of world’s largest telescope

Submit on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 20:12

Construction of the Extremely Large Telescope has reached another milestone, with the completion of its dome’s steel skeleton. A new image of the site includes a stunning view of the Milky Way.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 at 8:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»