The Milky Way’s heart shines over construction site of world’s largest telescope
Submit on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 20:12
Construction of the Extremely Large Telescope has reached another milestone, with the completion of its dome’s steel skeleton. A new image of the site includes a stunning view of the Milky Way.
