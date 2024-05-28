Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

US condemns failed North Korean rocket launch as breach of international security: report

Submit on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 21:11

North Korea’s latest attempt to send a spy satellite to orbit on May 28 was met with failure, according to reports, while the United States said the mission breached several United Nations security resolutions.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»