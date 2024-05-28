US condemns failed North Korean rocket launch as breach of international security: report
Submit on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 21:11
North Korea’s latest attempt to send a spy satellite to orbit on May 28 was met with failure, according to reports, while the United States said the mission breached several United Nations security resolutions.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.