Euclid telescope finds 1.5 trillion orphan stars wandering the Perseus cluster (images)

Submit on Wednesday, May 29th, 2024 20:12

The Euclid telescope has allowed astronomers to discover a staggering 1.5 trillion orphan stars torn from their own galaxies to wander the Perseus cluster alone.

