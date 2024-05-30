Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Astronaut’s diary found among fallen space shuttle debris added to National Library of Israel

Submit on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 20:11

The journal pages of Israel’s first astronaut have been added to the country’s national library, more than 20 years after they were found among the debris from the tragedy that claimed his life.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»