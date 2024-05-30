Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

The ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ series finale is a mixed bag (review)

Submit on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 17:12

The “Star Trek: Discovery” finale seems to serve chiefly as a launch vehicle for the forthcoming Section 31 TV movie and Starfleet Academy series — and then there’s all the other stuff.

This entry was posted on Thursday, May 30th, 2024 at 5:12 pm and is filed under NEWS.

