Rogue planets may originate from ‘twisted Tatooine’ double star systems
Submit on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 00:12
“Twisted Tatooine” binary star systems could be a major player in ejecting rogue planets that go on to drift through the Milky Way without a stellar parent to heat or illuminate them.
