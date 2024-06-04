Satellite News

Rogue planets may originate from ‘twisted Tatooine’ double star systems

“Twisted Tatooine” binary star systems could be a major player in ejecting rogue planets that go on to drift through the Milky Way without a stellar parent to heat or illuminate them.

