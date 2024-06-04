Shuttle fliers David Hilmers, Marsha Ivins enter Astronaut Hall of Fame
This year’s U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a reunion of sorts, as honorees David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins took the stage under Atlantis, the shuttle on which they crossed paths.
