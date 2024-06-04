Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Shuttle fliers David Hilmers, Marsha Ivins enter Astronaut Hall of Fame

Submit on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 01:11

This year’s U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame induction ceremony was a reunion of sorts, as honorees David Hilmers and Marsha Ivins took the stage under Atlantis, the shuttle on which they crossed paths.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»