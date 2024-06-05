China’s Chang’e 6 probe launches samples of far side of the moon to lunar orbit. Next stop? Earth (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 00:11
China’s Chang’e 6 moon mission returned stunning lunar surface images as it collected samples and sent them to orbit to begin their historic return to Earth for study.
