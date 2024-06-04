Astrophotographer captures planetary parade with the moon in stunning photo
Astrophotographer Josh Dury was able to capture Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and the moon in one single image during a planetary alignment on June 1, 2024.
