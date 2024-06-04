Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Astrophotographer captures planetary parade with the moon in stunning photo

Astrophotographer Josh Dury was able to capture Jupiter, Mercury, Uranus, Mars, Neptune, Saturn and the moon in one single image during a planetary alignment on June 1, 2024.

