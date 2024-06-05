NASA exoplanet hunter finds ‘weird’ world surviving a star’s relentless bombardment — it’s named Phoenix
NASA’s TESS exoplanet hunter has discovered a weird world called Phoenix that has managed to hold on to its atmosphere despite being relentlessly bombarded with radiation from its red giant star.
