NASA exoplanet hunter finds ‘weird’ world surviving a star’s relentless bombardment — it’s named Phoenix

Submit on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 22:11

NASA’s TESS exoplanet hunter has discovered a weird world called Phoenix that has managed to hold on to its atmosphere despite being relentlessly bombarded with radiation from its red giant star.

