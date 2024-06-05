The Hubble Space Telescope is old. Here’s NASA’s new plan to keep it alive through 2035
Submit on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 06:11
The Hubble Space Telescope will soon go into one-gyroscope mode, a move that will decrease the iconic observatory’s productivity but give it margin for the future.
