Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

The Hubble Space Telescope is old. Here’s NASA’s new plan to keep it alive through 2035

Submit on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 06:11

The Hubble Space Telescope will soon go into one-gyroscope mode, a move that will decrease the iconic observatory’s productivity but give it margin for the future.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«