Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Aurora-like STEVE phenomenon has a ‘secret twin’ that appears only before dawn, study finds

Submit on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 17:11

An atmospheric phenomenon known as STEVE has a secret twin that appears before the break of dawn and flows in the opposite direction, new research finds.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»