Aurora-like STEVE phenomenon has a ‘secret twin’ that appears only before dawn, study finds
Submit on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 17:11
An atmospheric phenomenon known as STEVE has a secret twin that appears before the break of dawn and flows in the opposite direction, new research finds.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 5th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.