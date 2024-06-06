Satellite News

Chang’e 6 mission’s far-side moon samples enter return-to-Earth module in lunar orbit

Thursday, June 6th, 2024

The two spacecraft of the Chang’e 6 mission met and docked in orbit over the moon on Thursday (June 6) to transfer samples the moon’s far side. They’ll now be returned to Earth.

