Chang’e 6 mission’s far-side moon samples enter return-to-Earth module in lunar orbit
Submit on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 21:11
The two spacecraft of the Chang’e 6 mission met and docked in orbit over the moon on Thursday (June 6) to transfer samples the moon’s far side. They’ll now be returned to Earth.
