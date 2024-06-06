More people Googled ‘northern lights’ in May 2024 than in any other month in history
Submit on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 21:11
More people Googled ‘northern lights’ in May 2024 than in any other month in Google’s history. Here we explore the science behind the search trends and uncover why May saw such a spike in sun-related searches.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.