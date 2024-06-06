Fly over the scarred canyons of Mars in this breathtaking video from European spacecraft
ESA’s Mars Express orbiter surveyed the vast Nili Fossae trenches, which formed following a massive impact billions of years ago, when water flowed over the Martian surface.
