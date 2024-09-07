Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

See Saturn at its biggest and brightest tonight before its rings ‘disappear’ in 2025

Submit on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 19:12

Saturn reaches opposition Sept. 8, appearing bigger and brighter in the night sky. Viewers can also catch a glimpse of the planet’s rings before they turn edge on and “disappear” from view in March 2025.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»