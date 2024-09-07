See Saturn at its biggest and brightest tonight before its rings ‘disappear’ in 2025
Submit on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 19:12
Saturn reaches opposition Sept. 8, appearing bigger and brighter in the night sky. Viewers can also catch a glimpse of the planet’s rings before they turn edge on and “disappear” from view in March 2025.
This entry was posted on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 at 7:12 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.