2-million-mile-per-hour galactic crash reawakens a dangerous ‘cosmic crossroads’
Submit on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 01:11
Astronomers have observed a galaxy ripping through galactic debris left by multiple collisions at a dangerous “cosmic crossroads” called Stephan’s Quintet.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.