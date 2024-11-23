Lunar Google Doodle celebrates half-lit third quarter moon each month with interactive card game
Google’s Rise of the Half Moon November Google Doodle celebrates the lunar cycle with an interactive and educational card game challenging players to match cards according to different phases of the moon.
