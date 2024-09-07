Boeing Starliner capsule lands back on Earth, without astronauts, to end troubled test flight (video)
Submit on Saturday, September 7th, 2024 12:11
Boeing’s Starliner capsule returned to Earth early this morning (Sept. 7), wrapping up its first-ever crewed mission. But it came home without any astronauts on board.
