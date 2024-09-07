Satellite News

Boeing Starliner capsule lands back on Earth, without astronauts, to end troubled test flight (video)

Boeing’s Starliner capsule returned to Earth early this morning (Sept. 7), wrapping up its first-ever crewed mission. But it came home without any astronauts on board.

