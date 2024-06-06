Satellite News

‘Everything’s a compromise:’ How this NASA astronaut put Boeing’s Starliner to the test (exclusive)

Submit on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 19:11

NASA astronaut Bob Hines helped bring the first Boeing Starliner to the International Space Station. Now he’s part of the large ground team supporting Crew Test Flight, which launched May 21.

