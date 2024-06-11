Take a video tour of Boeing’s Starliner with its 2 NASA astronauts
Submit on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024 03:11
In a new video, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams conduct a guided tour of Starliner, the Boeing craft that carried them to the International Space Station last week.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 11th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.