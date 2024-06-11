‘Star Trek V: The Final Frontier’ at 35: Did William Shatner direct the cheesiest chapter in the franchise?
“Star Trek V: The Final Frontier” premiered on June 9, 1989. How does the Shatner-directed fifth installment in the Star Trek film series hold up 35 years later?
