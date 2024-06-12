Chinese moon researchers gearing up for June 25 arrival of far side samples
More than 200 Chinese scientists gathered in Beijing recently for a seminar about the geology of the Chang’e 6 mission’s landing area. Samples from the site are scheduled to arrive on Earth on June 25.
