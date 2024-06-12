Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Chinese moon researchers gearing up for June 25 arrival of far side samples

Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 05:11

More than 200 Chinese scientists gathered in Beijing recently for a seminar about the geology of the Chang’e 6 mission’s landing area. Samples from the site are scheduled to arrive on Earth on June 25.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«