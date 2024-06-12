‘Absolutely gutted’: How a jammed door is locking astronomers out of the X-ray universe
XRISM could change the way we see the X-ray universe, but a jammed door presents a mighty challenge. With the door closed, low energy X-rays are impossible to detect. But trying to open the door could put the rest of the mission at risk.
