‘Absolutely gutted’: How a jammed door is locking astronomers out of the X-ray universe

Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 17:11

XRISM could change the way we see the X-ray universe, but a jammed door presents a mighty challenge. With the door closed, low energy X-rays are impossible to detect. But trying to open the door could put the rest of the mission at risk.

