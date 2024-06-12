India’s Aditya-L1 solar probe snaps shots of our hyperactive sun during May outburst (photos)
Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 02:11
India’s Aditya-L1 spacecraft imaged the sun a week after it unleashed the rare G5 geomagnetic storm that sparked some of the strongest auroras in centuries.
