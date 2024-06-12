Solar storm douses Mars in radiation as auroras flicker in the Red Planet sky (video)
Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 03:11
NASA’s fleet of robotic Martian explorers measured the effects of May’s dramatic solar storms, experiencing the equivalent of undergoing about 30 chest X-rays all at once.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.