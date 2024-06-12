Satellite News

Solar storm douses Mars in radiation as auroras flicker in the Red Planet sky (video)

Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 03:11

NASA’s fleet of robotic Martian explorers measured the effects of May’s dramatic solar storms, experiencing the equivalent of undergoing about 30 chest X-rays all at once.

