‘Supernova discovery machine’ James Webb Space Telescope finds most distant star explosion on record
Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 04:11
The JWST has proven itself to be a “supernova discovery machine” by finding 80 exploding stars in the infant universe, including the most distant and earliest supernova ever seen.
