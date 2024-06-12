Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘Supernova discovery machine’ James Webb Space Telescope finds most distant star explosion on record

Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 04:11

The JWST has proven itself to be a “supernova discovery machine” by finding 80 exploding stars in the infant universe, including the most distant and earliest supernova ever seen.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»