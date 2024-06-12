SpaceX’s Inspiration4 astronauts got genetically younger in space: study
Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 00:11
Scientists have found that the members of the first all-civilian space mission, Inspiration 4, got genetically younger during their stay in space. But the effects did not last long.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.