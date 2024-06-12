Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX’s Inspiration4 astronauts got genetically younger in space: study

Submit on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 00:11

Scientists have found that the members of the first all-civilian space mission, Inspiration 4, got genetically younger during their stay in space. But the effects did not last long.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 12th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»