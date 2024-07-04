Science and music festival Starmus 2025 will return to the Canary Islands
Submit on Thursday, July 4th, 2024 22:11
Starmus 2025 will be held on the island of La Palma in April 2025. The festival will focus on the challenges of space debris and how light pollution is impacting our view of the night sky.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 4th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.