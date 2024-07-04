Satellite News

Science and music festival Starmus 2025 will return to the Canary Islands

Starmus 2025 will be held on the island of La Palma in April 2025. The festival will focus on the challenges of space debris and how light pollution is impacting our view of the night sky.

