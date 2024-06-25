Satellite News

China’s Chang’e 6 probe will soon bring samples of the moon’s far side to Earth — and scientists are getting excited

Tuesday, June 25th, 2024

China’s Chang’e 6 probe is scheduled to return to Earth on June 25, and scientists are starting to get excited about what its far side moon samples can tell us.

