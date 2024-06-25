Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Massive radio telescope array investigates the birth of planets around twin stars

Using the ALMA radio telescope array, astronomers have investigated the disks of gas and dust around young binary stars to better understand how these systems procure planets.

