NASA confirms space debris in North Carolina was from SpaceX Crew Dragon reentry
Submit on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 20:11
NASA has confirmed that pieces of debris found throughout the mountains of North Carolina are the remnants of SpaceX Crew Dragon hardware that reentered the atmosphere in May 2024.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, June 25th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.