It’s International Asteroid Day, and astronomers have much to celebrate
Submit on Sunday, June 30th, 2024 20:11
This year’s events highlight the upcoming Hera mission and an Arizona-based project that uses off-the-shelf security cameras to scan meteors from roofs of schools, colleges and sometimes even private homes.
This entry was posted on Sunday, June 30th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.