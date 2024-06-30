Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

It’s International Asteroid Day, and astronomers have much to celebrate

This year’s events highlight the upcoming Hera mission and an Arizona-based project that uses off-the-shelf security cameras to scan meteors from roofs of schools, colleges and sometimes even private homes.

