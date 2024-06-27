Phosphate in NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample suggests space rock Bennu hails from an ocean world
Submit on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 07:11
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample return mission brought pieces of space rock Bennu to Earth in 2023. An analysis of these samples has revealed interesting data.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 at 7:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.