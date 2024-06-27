China opens Chang’e 6 return capsule containing samples from moon’s far side (video)
Submit on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 17:11
China’s Chang’e 6 mission return capsule has been transferred to Beijing and opened to access its precious cargo — samples from the moon’s mysterious far side.
This entry was posted on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.