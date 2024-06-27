Satellite News

China opens Chang’e 6 return capsule containing samples from moon’s far side (video)

Thursday, June 27th, 2024

China’s Chang’e 6 mission return capsule has been transferred to Beijing and opened to access its precious cargo — samples from the moon’s mysterious far side.

