If alien life exists on Europa, we may find it in hydrothermal vents
Submit on Thursday, June 27th, 2024 19:11
Cool to moderately warm hydrothermal vents circulating water through the seabed could sustain habitable conditions on moons such as Jupiter’s Europa and Saturn’s Enceladus for billions of years.
