Missing Milky Way black holes are bad news for this dark matter theory
Submit on Friday, June 28th, 2024 02:11
After 20 years watching stars in the Large Magellanic Cloud for hints of a phenomenon predicted by Einstein, scientists throw doubt on the connection between ancient black holes and dark matter.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.