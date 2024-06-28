Watch 2 tiny satellites deploy from the ISS in dazzling time-lapse video
Submit on Friday, June 28th, 2024 03:11
Two small satellites were recently ejected from the International Space Station to begin scientific experiments in low Earth orbit, and their leap into freedom was caught on camera.
This entry was posted on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.