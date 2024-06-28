Satellite News

Watch 2 tiny satellites deploy from the ISS in dazzling time-lapse video

Friday, June 28th, 2024

Two small satellites were recently ejected from the International Space Station to begin scientific experiments in low Earth orbit, and their leap into freedom was caught on camera.

