Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

NASA is flying planes low over the US to make maps of air pollution sources

Submit on Friday, June 28th, 2024 05:11

NASA is flying aircraft low over the US in order to learn where, exactly, greenhouse gases are coming from. The results should help the agency fight causes of human-driven climate change.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, June 28th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«