Listen live today as NASA, Boeing discuss Starliner return, spacewalk issues

Submit on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 00:11

Boeing Starliner’s spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test mission has been undergoing testing after issues during docking on June 6. Listen at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) as NASA and Boeing say what they plan on doing next.

