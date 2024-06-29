Listen live today as NASA, Boeing discuss Starliner return, spacewalk issues
Submit on Saturday, June 29th, 2024 00:11
Boeing Starliner’s spacecraft for the Crew Flight Test mission has been undergoing testing after issues during docking on June 6. Listen at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) as NASA and Boeing say what they plan on doing next.
