New nerve-rattling ‘Alien: Romulus’ trailer reminds us that ‘fear is bigger in IMAX’
Submit on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 01:11
Don’t miss the new “Alien: Romulus” IMAX teaser and behind-the-scenes featurette that give a terrifying glimpse at the upcoming installment of the legendary sci-fi horror franchise.
