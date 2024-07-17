Satellite News

Sun blasts out 2nd X-class flare this week, triggers more radio blackouts (video)

Submit on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 01:11

Sunspot region AR 3738 fired off an X1.9 flare as it exited the sun’s western limb on July 16, 2024 and caused radio blackouts over much of Africa, Europe, and parts of North and South America.

