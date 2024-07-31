Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Renaissance astronomer Tycho Brahe’s lab is home to a centuries-old chemical mystery

Submit on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 21:11

A chemical mystery lurks in the laboratory of Tycho Brahe, one of the most famous astronomers of all time. Scientists found tungsten in Brahe’s lab, and they’re not sure how it got there.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»