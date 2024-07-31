Renaissance astronomer Tycho Brahe’s lab is home to a centuries-old chemical mystery
Submit on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 21:11
A chemical mystery lurks in the laboratory of Tycho Brahe, one of the most famous astronomers of all time. Scientists found tungsten in Brahe’s lab, and they’re not sure how it got there.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.