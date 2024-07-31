Space-junk scout captures amazing fly-around footage of discarded rocket in orbit (video)
Submit on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 19:11
Astroscale’s ADRAS-J space debris inspecting mission completed a series of fly-around maneuvers of its target space junk, capturing stunning footage of a dead rocket stage in orbit.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.