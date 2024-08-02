Satellite News

Artemis 2 exercise device soars in parabolic flight (photos, video)

Friday, August 2nd, 2024

On its way to the moon, the design for an exercise device took to the skies above Montreal for a parabolic flight. The July series of experiments evaluated health tech for astronauts, too.

