Artemis 2 exercise device soars in parabolic flight (photos, video)
Submit on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 20:11
On its way to the moon, the design for an exercise device took to the skies above Montreal for a parabolic flight. The July series of experiments evaluated health tech for astronauts, too.
