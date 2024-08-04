The moon and Venus join close together in the night sky Aug. 5
Of all of the monthly meetings between the moon and Venus this year, this one is by far the closest. The only caveat is that the pair won’t be very high, as the dynamic duo sets just one hour after the sun.
