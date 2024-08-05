Satellite News

Was life on Earth sparked by Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes?

Cloud-to-ground lightning strikes simulated in a biosphere mimicking conditions on a young Earth led to chemical reactions resulting in “remarkable yields” of the building blocks for life.

