Astronaut captures gorgeous green aurora shining behind Russian spacecraft docked at ISS (photo)

Submit on Thursday, August 8th, 2024 19:11

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has once again delivered an incredible space picture. His latest shows a Russian Soyuz spacecraft poised in front of a green auroral storm.

