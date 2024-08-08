Astronaut captures gorgeous green aurora shining behind Russian spacecraft docked at ISS (photo)
NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick has once again delivered an incredible space picture. His latest shows a Russian Soyuz spacecraft poised in front of a green auroral storm.
