Newborn moon may have had many mini-siblings in Earth orbit long ago
Thursday, August 8th, 2024
When Earth and our moon were much closer together than they are now, the duo could have had tiny companions, or a disk revolving around them in orbits around the pair’s poles, a new study finds.
