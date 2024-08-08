Satellite News

Newborn moon may have had many mini-siblings in Earth orbit long ago

Thursday, August 8th, 2024

When Earth and our moon were much closer together than they are now, the duo could have had tiny companions, or a disk revolving around them in orbits around the pair’s poles, a new study finds.

