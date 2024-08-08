China launches 1st batch of satellites for planned 14,000-strong megaconstellation (video)
A Long March 6A rocket launched 18 internet satellites Wednesday morning (Aug. 7), kicking off construction of a Chinese constellation that could eventually host 14,000 spacecraft.
